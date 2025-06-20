State Chamber Orchestra delights audience at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

20 June 2025 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra has delighted the audience at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

At the outset of the evening, Christos Kapodistrias, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic to Azerbaijan, greeted the audience and highlighted the cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Greece.

Following this, under the baton of Honored Artist of the Azerbaijan Republic and conductor Ayyub Guliyev, the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra performed alongside soloists Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Alexey Miltikh (cello), as well as Theodosia Ntokou (piano), and Jannis Georgiadis (violin) from Greece.

The program showcased works by Azerbaijani and international composers, which left no one indifferent.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was created in 1964 on the initiative of outstanding Azerbaijani composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

The orchestra has performed with many foreign conductors, such as Salim Akcil (Turkiye), Hakan Şensoy (Turkiye), Simon Camartin (Sweden), Fabien Theerikson (France), Vladimir Runchak (Ukraine), Riccardo Averbakh (USA), Vladislav Bulakhov (Russia), Roland Freisitzer (Austria), Alexander Ivashkin (England).

In 2007, the orchestra was awarded the Khumay national prize for promoting Azerbaijani classical music around the world.