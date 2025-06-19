Azernews.Az

Thursday June 19 2025

Azeri Light crude slips below $80 amid global oil declines

19 June 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The price of Azerbaijan’s “Azeri Light” crude oil at Italy’s Augusta port fell by $0.41, or 0.52%, to $79.17 per barrel on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, Azernews reports.

