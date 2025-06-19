Canada expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for assistance in Iran evacuation

19 June 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand extended her government's appreciation to Azerbaijan for its role in facilitating the evacuation of Canadian citizens from Iran, amid heightened tensions in the region, Azernews reports.

According to a statement published by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and reported by Azernews, the acknowledgement came during a telephone conversation between Minister Anand and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The ministers discussed the current security situation in light of the escalation between Israel and Iran, which has prompted several countries to evacuate their nationals from Iranian territory.

Minister Bayramov congratulated Anand on her recent appointment as Canada’s foreign minister and wished her success in her new role. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and bilateral matters, highlighting the growing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.