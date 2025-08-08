Azerbaijan reaffirms support for Georgia’s sovereignty on anniversary of 2008 war

8 August 2025 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

We fully support the peaceful resolution of conflict in Georgia based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders. #Azerbaijan continues to attach great importance to its close partnership and neighborly relations with…

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated in a post on its official “X” account that the country “continues to attach great importance to close partnership and neighborly relations with Georgia.”

Azerbaijan has reiterated its support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!