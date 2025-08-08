Japan's household spending rises year-on-year in June

8 August 2025 22:29 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Japan’s household spending in June rose by a real 1.3 percent compared to the same month last year, marking the second consecutive month of growth. This increase was primarily driven by higher expenditures on automobiles and electricity bills, according to data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on Friday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!