Japan's household spending rises year-on-year in June
Japan’s household spending in June rose by a real 1.3 percent compared to the same month last year, marking the second consecutive month of growth. This increase was primarily driven by higher expenditures on automobiles and electricity bills, according to data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on Friday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
