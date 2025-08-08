Garabagh University's scholar publishes monograph

8 August 2025 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

A monograph titled "Language Policy in Independent Turkic States" by Dr. Elchin Ibrahimov, Doctor of Philology and Associate Professor, Head of the Science Department at Garabagh University, has been published, Azernews reports.

The book is the first scientific monograph published by decision of the Garabagh University Scientific Council and marks a significant milestone in the university's scientific activity.

The monograph examines issues of language policy and language planning, one of the new directions in modern linguistics-first from a theoretical perspective, and then analyzes them in a systematic and comparative manner across the Turkic republics.

The book explores the linguistic processes in the Turkic world from the Orkhon-Yenisei inscriptions to the present day, investigating general and specific language policies in both diachronic and synchronic dimensions.

The study analyzes the language policies implemented over the past 30 years in the newly independent Turkic republics, identifies the main problems in this area, and proposes solutions and future perspectives.

It also investigates the language policies applied to Turkic peoples living as minorities in various states, referencing the legal frameworks provided in the legislation of those countries.

In this context, the current status and preservation issues of the languages of Turkic communities living in countries such as the Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Georgia are examined in detail.

The scientific editors of the monograph are Professor Barbara Kellner Heinkele of the Free University of Berlin, Germany, and Professor Süer Eker of Başkent University, Turkiye.