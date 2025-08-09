Joint Declaration signed on meeting between President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia held in Washington

9 August 2025 00:44 (UTC+04:00)

On August 8, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, signed the Joint Declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia held in Washington D.C, Azernews reports.

