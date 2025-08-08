I am very confident in lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Trump

8 August 2025 23:53 (UTC+04:00)

Responding to a journalist’s question on how confident he was about lasting peace between the two countries, Trump said: “I am very confident.”

While greeting Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the White House, the US President Donald Trump has expressed his strong confidence in achieving lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

