Azernews.Az

Friday August 8 2025

ING predicts Azerbaijan Central Bank’s key rate to remain stable over next year

8 August 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)
ING predicts Azerbaijan Central Bank's key rate to remain stable over next year
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
The Netherlands’ largest financial group, ING (Internationale Nederlanden Groep), has forecasted that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will keep its key policy rate stable over the coming year, Azernews reports.

