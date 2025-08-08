Azernews.Az

Power lines to be relocated for Alat Free Economic Zone development with big investment on line

8 August 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)
Power transmission lines and facilities located within the areas allocated for the Alat Free Economic Zone in the Hajigabul and Salyan regions are set to be relocated, with additional installation of prospective cable channels planned, Azernews reports.

