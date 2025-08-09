US President announces location for meeting with Russian President
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on August 15 in the state of Alaska.
"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump said on Truth Social.
"Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!