Azerbaijan explores cooperation opportunities with SpaceX

8 August 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the working visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev ( @presidentaz ), to the United States, together with President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf ( @RovshanNajaf ), we had a productive meeting with Stephanie Bednarek ( @SRBednarek ), Vice… pic.twitter.com/nnHRYWMsov

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov announced on his "X" social media account that President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf and SpaceX Vice President Stephanie Bednarek held a meeting to exchange views on potential collaboration.

Prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and SpaceX have been discussed during President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to the United States, Azernews reports.

