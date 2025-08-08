Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan explores cooperation opportunities with SpaceX

8 August 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and SpaceX have been discussed during President Ilham Aliyev's working visit to the United States, Azernews reports.

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov announced on his "X" social media account that President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf and SpaceX Vice President Stephanie Bednarek held a meeting to exchange views on potential collaboration.

