Pashinyan–Trump meeting kicks off in Washington [VIDEO]

8 August 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump has begun in Washington, Armenpress correspondent has reported from Washington, Azernews reports.

The US president is also scheduled to hold a separate meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. A trilateral meeting with the participation of Pashinyan, Trump and Aliyev will take place later.

The Armenian government earlier announced that on August 8 Prime Minister Pashinyan would hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump to discuss fostering the Armenia–US strategic partnership, followed by a trilateral meeting with the presidents of the United States and Azerbaijan aimed at advancing peace, prosperity and economic cooperation in the region.

The details are yet to be released.