President Ilham Aliyev won war - now he wins peace - Hikmet Hajiyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev won the war—now he wins the peace, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his X page, Azernews reports.
President İlham Aliyev Won the War — Now He Wins the Peace!!! pic.twitter.com/0bZvZ9Gw20— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) August 8, 2025
He made the remark over the anticipated meeting of US President Donald Trump, President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington.
