President Ilham Aliyev won war - now he wins peace - Hikmet Hajiyev

8 August 2025 19:52 (UTC+04:00)

He made the remark over the anticipated meeting of US President Donald Trump, President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Washington.

President İlham Aliyev Won the War — Now He Wins the Peace!!! pic.twitter.com/0bZvZ9Gw20

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev won the war—now he wins the peace, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his X page, Azernews reports.

