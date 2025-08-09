Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan are entering a fundamental stage

9 August 2025 01:10 (UTC+04:00)

“Leaving the past behind, we are looking ahead. This stage would not have been possible without the personal involvement of President Trump,” the Prime Minister of Armenia emphasized.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are entering a fundamental stage in terms of bilateral relations, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the United States Donald Trump in Washington.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!