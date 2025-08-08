Russian media highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s US visit as historic step in peace process [PHOTOS]

8 August 2025 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

Leading Russian media outlets have devoted significant attention to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s landmark visit to the United States, highlighting not only its diplomatic symbolism but also the tangible outcomes expected from it — most notably, the signing of pivotal agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House, Azernews reports.

According to TASS, the signing ceremony is set for August 8 in Washington, with US President Donald Trump personally announcing the event on his “Truth Social” platform. In addition to the peace-related accords, Trump revealed that bilateral economic agreements with both Baku and Yerevan will also be concluded, signaling a broader vision that extends beyond conflict resolution to regional development.

Lenta.ru, referencing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, notes that this signing marks the formal starting point for a comprehensive peace treaty between the two South Caucasus nations. Rubio emphasized that the US views this step as a cornerstone of its wider foreign policy strategy, reflecting Washington’s intent to anchor stability in a region historically plagued by geopolitical rivalries.

Moskovsky Komsomolets reports that Trump hailed the forthcoming agreement as a “historic achievement,” praising both Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for their political will. The US president underscored that engagement with the South Caucasus will underpin a “new economic model” for the region, where peace and connectivity will drive growth.

Gazeta.ru focuses on the parallel US-brokered bilateral agreements for cooperation in major transport projects, particularly the development of a transit corridor through Armenia linking mainland Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic — a long-standing strategic goal for Baku.

Vestnik Kavkaza highlights a breakthrough decision embedded in the peace framework: the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group, established in 1992 to mediate the conflict. Armenia’s acceptance of this step, coupled with the initialling of the peace treaty text by the foreign ministers of both countries, signals a readiness to close one of the region’s most enduring chapters of diplomatic deadlock.

Kommersant, citing Trump, stresses that these outcomes are the result of lengthy, behind-the-scenes negotiations involving Baku and Yerevan. The agreements, Trump said, reflect both the success of US diplomacy and the mutual desire for enduring peace.

Vedomosti reveals that the most ambitious element of the signed package will be the creation of a transport corridor — dubbed the TRIPP (“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity”) — traversing Armenian territory. While the infrastructure will be built by an American consortium, jurisdiction will remain with Armenia, blending sovereignty with regional connectivity.

Finally, Islam News frames the Washington ceremony as a “historic peace summit,” with Trump casting it as the beginning of “a new era of cooperation and economic growth” for the South Caucasus. This narrative — echoed across Russian media — positions the Aliyev-Trump-Pashinyan meeting not merely as a diplomatic milestone, but as a strategic turning point in Eurasian geopolitics.