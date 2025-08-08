President Ilham Aliyev meets with U.S. President Trump at White House peace summit [VIDEO]

8 August 2025 23:28 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev meets with U.S. President Donald Trump today at the White House for a landmark peace summit, tentatively aimed at forging a historic agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

