Symbol of Nakhchivan’s heritage to be restored to original glory [PHOTOS]

8 August 2025

The Momine Khatun Mausoleum, an exquisite example of medieval Azerbaijani architecture and a symbol of Nakhchivan's rich cultural heritage, is set to be restored through a carefully planned restoration project, Azernews reports.

Restoration efforts have now officially begun, marking a significant step toward preserving this invaluable monument for future generations.

In accordance with an agreement between the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Austrian company Atelier Erich Pummer GmbH, a team from the company arrived in Nakhchivan on August 5 to begin restoration work.

The monument will be meticulously restored to its original state while ensuring the preservation of its historical authenticity.

The company has already commenced construction of the necessary infrastructure at the mausoleum site.

Notably, on May 22, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan signed a decree outlining measures for the restoration and conservation of the Momine Khatun Mausoleum, a world-renowned historical and architectural landmark located in Nakhchivan.

Following this decree, an initial allocation of 1 million manats from the President's Reserve Fund was made to the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to support this important project.

Nakhchivan is home to numerous tourist attractions that are both captivating and historically significant. Its medieval landmarks reflect centuries of rich history.

Momine Khatun Mausoleum is among the most distinguished landmarks in Nakhchivan.

Constructed in 1186 by Ajemi Abubakiroglu, the mausoleum honors Momine Khatun, the wife of Shamsaddin Eldeniz, the founder of the Azerbaijan Atabaylar state.

It is believed that Shamsaddin Eldeniz, Momine Khatun, and their son Mahammad Jahan Pahlavan were buried within this mausoleum. However, the headstones in the vault were looted and removed.

The mausoleum is adorned with intricate geometric patterns and verses from the Quran.

An inscription in Kufic script on the monument's arch reads: "We pass away, but only the wind is left behind us. We die, but only a work is left as a present."

Originally, the Momine Khatun Mausoleum was likely part of a madrassa.

Drawings and photographs from the nineteenth century suggest that it belonged to a larger religious and educational complex.

The structure comprises both underground and aboveground sections. Inside the dome, four circular medallions bear the names of the Caliphs.

The interior of the mausoleum is circular in shape. The burial chamber of Momine Khatun lies beneath the building, though there is no access to it.

Four round medallions on the inner side of the spherical dome feature inscriptions with the names of the Prophet Mohammed, and the four Rashidun Caliphs-Abu Bakr, Omar, Osman, Ali, along with his sons Hassan and Hussein.

This exceptional masterpiece of Azerbaijani architectural heritage was added to UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List in Need of Urgent Safeguarding on September 30, 1998.