Growth recorded in electrical wire production in first half of 2025
Industry observers note that the rise in production may be linked to growing domestic demand from infrastructure and industrial projects, as well as a potential increase in export orders, further reinforcing the sector’s role in Azerbaijan’s non-oil industrial output.
