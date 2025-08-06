Growth recorded in electrical wire production in first half of 2025

6 August 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Industry observers note that the rise in production may be linked to growing domestic demand from infrastructure and industrial projects, as well as a potential increase in export orders, further reinforcing the sector’s role in Azerbaijan’s non-oil industrial output.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!