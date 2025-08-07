Azerbaijan, Georgia strengthen rail ties to boost Middle Corridor freight efficiency [PHOTOS]

7 August 2025 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A key meeting took place in Baku between Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, and Lasha Abashidze, General Director of Georgian Railways JSC, to advance cooperation on regional transport connectivity, Azernews reports.

According to a statement by ADY, the discussions focused on the development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line, with particular emphasis on modernizing the Georgian section of the route. Both sides reaffirmed the strategic importance of the BTK line as a core component of the Middle Corridor and a vital artery for East-West freight transit.

The meeting included a review of steps to strengthen the role of the joint venture BTKI Railways LLC. The goal is to enhance freight management along the BTK, which now has an increased annual capacity of 5 million tons, and attract additional cargo volumes.

Progress on the implementation of the bilateral roadmap signed in June was also assessed. The roadmap aims to elevate the Azerbaijan-Georgia rail partnership to a new level, supported by active and constructive exchanges between specialists from both railway systems.

It was noted that increased cooperation—through working groups and regular meetings—will further streamline cargo operations along the East-West-East route. The parties also discussed digital innovations, including the introduction of paperless documentation and the launch of a "Track and Trace" cargo tracking system, both targeted for implementation by the end of this year.

The meeting underscores both countries’ commitment to strengthening the Middle Corridor as a reliable and modern freight route connecting Asia and Europe.