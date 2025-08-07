Azernews.Az

Thursday August 7 2025

Azerbaijan-Netherlands trade exceeds $200 million in first half of 2025

7 August 2025 16:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-Netherlands trade exceeds $200 million in first half of 2025
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Trade relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands have seen notable growth in the first half of 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more