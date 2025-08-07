UEFA Conference League: Araz-Nakhchivan to face Omonia Nicosia

7 August 2025 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's representative in the UEFA Conference League, Araz-Nakhchivan FC, will play its first match in the third qualifying round on August 8, Azernews reports.

The team, coached by Elmar Bakhshiyev, will host Cyprus' Athletic Club Omonia Nicosia.

The match will take place at the Liv Bona Dea Arena and will kick off at 20:00. The game will be officiated by a team of referees from the Czech Republic.

The 2024–25 UEFA Conference League is the fourth season of the UEFA Conference League, Europe's tertiary club football tournament organized by UEFA.

This is the first UEFA Conference League played under a new format involving a 36-team league phase. This increases the total number of matches played in the competition proper from 141 to 153.

The final will be played at the Wroclaw Stadium in Wroclaw, Poland.

The winners of the tournament will automatically qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League league phase, unless they qualify for the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League through their league performance. In such case, the access list will be rebalanced.