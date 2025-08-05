PM Ali Asadov takes part in preparatory meeting of Central Asian leaders in Turkmenistan [PHOTO]

5 August 2025 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

On August 5, a preparatory meeting for the upcoming 7th consultative meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries was held in the Avaza national tourism zone in the city of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

According to a statement from the Cabinet of Ministers, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov took part in the gathering.

The meeting serves as a precursor to the upcoming summit of Central Asian leaders, aimed at deepening regional cooperation and dialogue on key political, economic, and security issues.