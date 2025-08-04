Sri Lanka introduces inaugural skills training program for inmates

4 August 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Sri Lanka is set to launch a groundbreaking program that will offer vocational training to inmates while they serve their sentences, a move aimed at rehabilitation and long-term reintegration into society, an official announced on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to Jagath Weerasinghe, spokesperson for the Department of Prisons, the government has earmarked 100 million rupees (approximately 330,000 U.S. dollars) for the program—marking the first time such an initiative will be rolled out nationwide.

“This is a major step forward in reforming our correctional system,” Weerasinghe said. “The goal is not just to punish, but to provide inmates with real skills that can help them rebuild their lives after release.”

Sri Lanka currently has 36 prisons housing around 34,000 inmates, the majority of whom are serving time for drug-related offenses. The vocational training will focus on trades such as carpentry, plumbing, agriculture, tailoring, and information technology—sectors where skilled labor is in high demand both locally and abroad.

In addition to skill-building, the program is expected to improve prison discipline and reduce recidivism rates by giving prisoners a sense of purpose and future employment prospects. Authorities also plan to partner with private companies and NGOs to facilitate post-release job placements and mentorship opportunities.

“This initiative represents a shift from a punitive to a more rehabilitative model of incarceration,” Weerasinghe added. “We hope it will serve as a blueprint for broader reforms across the justice system.”

The program is scheduled to begin in selected facilities later this year, with plans to expand based on its success and demand.