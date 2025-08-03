Explosion at anesthetic gas plant in Türkiye kills two workers
An explosion at an anesthetic gas production facility in Türkiye has resulted in the deaths of two workers, Azernews reports, citing local media.
The incident occurred in the Ergene district of Tekirdağ province.
Emergency response teams, including police and paramedics, were quickly dispatched to the scene.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The cause of the explosion remains unknown at this time.
