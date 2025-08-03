“GradFEST2025” graduation festival unites over 10,000 students in Baku’s White City [PHOTOS]

3 August 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On 2 August, the "GradFEST2025" graduation festival was held at the White City Market Square in Baku, with the support of the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and White City Market Square, and organised by the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organisations’ Union (ASYOU).

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that the event—one of the most vibrant student gatherings of the year—brought together over 10,000 students and was dedicated to graduates from higher and secondary vocational education institutions across Azerbaijan.

The main objective of the festival was to unite graduates in a celebratory atmosphere, provide a stress-free and joyful environment following their exam sessions, and to once again showcase the state’s care and support for young people. The event also aimed to strengthen the relationship between students and state institutions.

In his opening remarks, Rashad Zeynalov, Chairman of ASYOU, spoke about the conditions created in the country for student and youth development, the government’s continuous support for young people, and the value of such initiatives:

“Today, graduates from a wide range of higher and vocational institutions across the country have come together here. This is more than just a festival—it symbolises the long and demanding educational journey they have completed. Events like this are vital in increasing youth engagement, bringing them together, and encouraging them to step into the future with confidence. The Azerbaijani state has always stood by its youth, and today is yet another clear example of that. ‘GradFEST2025’ is not only about entertainment, it is a day of solidarity and gratitude.”

Following this, Yusif Valiyev, Acting Executive Director of the Youth Foundation, shared insights on the state’s youth policy, the Foundation’s ongoing projects, and the sustainable nature of such initiatives:

“Azerbaijani youth today are dynamic, proactive, and purpose-driven. As the Youth Foundation, we strive to support their individual growth and social and professional activities. The ‘GradFEST2025’ festival is a vital platform for celebrating their collective achievements and inspiring them toward new goals. Today once again proves that the attention and care shown to young people in our country leaves a lasting impact on their lives. I wish all graduates success in their future endeavours.”

After the official opening ceremony, the artistic programme began. Students enjoyed an array of unforgettable performances, including dance shows, DJ sets, and live music.

In addition, participants took part in intellectual games, quizzes, and entertaining competitions. Winners were awarded various prizes and commemorative gifts.

"GradFEST2025" once again demonstrated that the conditions created for students and young people in Azerbaijan play a crucial role in shaping them into active and responsible members of society.