Türkiye rolls out red carpet for grand kickoff of Azerbaijani gas flowing to Syria [PHOTOS]

2 August 2025 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

On August 2, 2025, an event was held in the Turkish city of Kilis to commemorate the beginning of Azerbaijani gas transportation from Türkiye to Syria, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by government representatives and officials from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Syria, and Qatar.

Mikayil Jabbarov, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR, announced that the export of Azerbaijani gas from Türkiye to Syria had commenced swiftly, following agreements reached during meetings between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed Al-Sharaa. These meetings took place on April 11, 2025, in Antalya and again on July 12 of the same year in Baku.

The minister emphasized that this initiative will enhance Syria's energy security. He noted that the strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, spans all sectors—including energy—enabling the swift implementation of this historically significant project. Together, our countries are working to support Syria's reconstruction and development, making crucial strides in the process.

Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted that transporting Azerbaijani natural gas to Syria via Türkiyerepresents a significant milestone in the history of our energy exports, establishing a new energy bridge between the South Caucasus and the Middle East. He mentioned that the number of countries receiving Azerbaijani gas has now reached 14, and that SOCAR has even larger plans. Currently, SOCAR aims to acquire stakes in gas production projects abroad and expand its gas delivery to new consumer countries.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR discussed the strategic energy projects implemented by Azerbaijan, stressing their essential role in ensuring both regional and global energy security. The minister reiterated that the launch of gas transportation from Azerbaijan to Syria through the Türkiye-Syria Natural Gas Pipeline reaffirmed our country’s status as a reliable and strategic energy supplier. This project is expected to significantly expand the geography of our gas exports in new directions.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed Al Bashir expressed gratitude towards the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments for their support in improving the welfare of Syria, which has faced years of war, as well as for their assistance in the country's reconstruction.

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, announced that a swap agreement was signed with SOCAR, facilitating the delivery of Azerbaijani gas at the Turkish-Syrian border. He noted that Azerbaijan has consistently supported Türkiye in both challenging and celebratory times, contributing significantly to this project. The minister stated that Azerbaijani natural gas will be exported to Syria via Kilis, with a capacity to transport 6 million cubic meters of natural gas daily from the “Yavuzlu Measuring Station.”

Alparslan Bayraktar mentioned that the gas exports to Syria would ensure the swift operation of power plants there. Initially, it is anticipated that up to 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be exported to Syria annually, activating approximately 1,200 megawatts of installed capacity. This project is expected to make a substantial contribution to normalizing life in Syria, improving living standards, and facilitating the return of displaced citizens.

During the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation, bilateral meetings were organized with delegations from Türkiye and Syria. These discussions focused on expanding cooperation in the energy sector and shared views on various mutual interests.

****11:30

The curtain has risen on the inauguration ceremony for the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline, paving the way for Azerbaijani gas to flow to Syria through Türkiye, all taking place in the quaint Yavuzlu village of Kilis province, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Director of the Qatar Development Fund Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, and Syria’s Minister of Energy Mohammad Al-Bashir.

After the ministers had their say, the officials took center stage, where they turned a symbolic valve, signaling the official kickoff of Azerbaijani gas exports to Syria.

Finalization of logistical frameworks for hydrocarbon conveyance was achieved through a newly executed memorandum of understanding between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Syrian authorities. During the preliminary stage, it is projected that the annual export volume will reach approximately 1.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The gaseous hydrocarbons will transit through Kilis at the Turkish frontier and subsequently arrive at the energy generation facilities in Aleppo and Homs, where they will be utilized for electrical output with an anticipated capacity ranging from approximately 1,200 to 1,300 megawatts.



The initiation of this novel energy conduit is perceived as a pivotal milestone in the revitalization of Syria's infrastructural landscape. The transmission of Azerbaijani natural gas via Türkiye to Syria is strategically designed to facilitate the rehabilitation of Syria’s compromised electricity framework and to enhance Türkiye’s objective of establishing itself as a pivotal regional energy nexus.



On July 12, 2025, amidst the diplomatic engagement of the Syrian Arab Republic’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Azerbaijan, a Memorandum of Understanding was executed between SOCAR and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic.



The accord was executed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy and Chairman of SOCAR’s Supervisory Board, Mikayil Jabbarov, alongside Syria’s Minister of Energy, Mohammad Al-Bashir.