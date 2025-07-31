Open-air film to be held at Heydar Aliyev Park

31 July 2025 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An open-air film screening will take place on August 1 to mark Azerbaijan National Cinema Day, Azernews reports.

The feature film "Farewell, Schmidt!" directed by Ali-Sattar Guliyev will be screened at the Amphitheater of Heydar Aliyev Park, located in Khatai District, Baku.

The film's creative team will also attend a meet-and-greet with film enthusiasts.

The project is organized jointly by the Culture Ministry, Cinema Agency, Baku City Main Department of Culture, and the Khatai District Executive Power.

The screening is scheduled to begin at 20:00 and will be open to the public.

In Azerbaijan, National Cinema Day is observed on August 2.

This day marks the founding of Azerbaijani cinema, which dates back to 1898 when photographer Alexander Michon screened the first motion pictures.

His films featured both documentary and fictional scenes, such as "Oil Fountain Fire in Bibi Heybat" and the short film "You Are Caught."