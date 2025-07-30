Syria to hold 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster

30 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Syria will hold its first parliamentary elections since the removal of President Bashar al-Assad, according to the head of the country’s Election Commission. The vote is scheduled to take place between September 15 and 20, Azernews reports, citing state media.

The Chairman of the Supreme Committee for People's Assembly Elections, Mohammad Taha al-Ahmad, confirmed the election timeline. The vote will be held under the leadership of Transitional President Ahmad al-Shaarā.

Under the transitional framework, one-third of the 210 seats in the new parliament will be appointed directly by al-Shaarā, while the remaining two-thirds will be filled through provincial-level elections.

Committee member Hassan Al-Daghim, in an interview with Erem News, stated that electoral colleges will be established in each province to oversee the voting process for elected seats.

The People's Assembly—set up earlier this year under a temporary constitution signed by al-Shaarā in March—will serve as a transitional legislature until a permanent constitution is adopted and fully national elections are held. According to officials, this transitional process is expected to take several years.