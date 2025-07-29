Baku, Hanoi celebrate friendship through special cultural program [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan and Vietnam enjoy a strong and growing ties. In May 2025, Azerbaijan and Vietnam elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, aiming to enhance collaboration in education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people connections.

Both national have identified 17 key cooperation areas for 2025-2027, highlighting education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

One of the key highlights of the cultural collaboration is the celebration of Vietnam Days in Azerbaijan.

As part of the event, a rich cultural and entertainment program was organized at the square near the Maiden Tower, a symbol of Icherisheher (the Old City), Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Rufat Mahmud welcomed the guests of the event.

In his speech, he noted that Icherisheher is not only architectural and historical monuments but also a millennia-old memory and the spirit of peoples.

He said that the event, held on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Vietnam and supported by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve united two ancient Eastern cultures.

In their remarks, the head of the Vietnamese delegation, Rector of the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism, Chinh Thi Thu Ha, and a delegation member, Director of the Vietnamese Center for Creativity and Inspiration Le Cerne, Le Nguyen Thien Nga, stressed that the event was held not only to enjoy beautiful works of art but also to further strengthen the bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two rich and ancient cultures of Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

The speakers expressed hope for the organization of Azerbaijan Days in Vietnam in the near future.

During the event, to the sounds of Vietnamese music, works of art were presented, and the national women's costume Ao Dai, considered an embodiment of elegance and tradition, was showcased.

Handmade crafts exhibitions and sales were also organized for the guests.

Vietnam Days, which maintain the tradition of friendly events hosted in Baku and Hanoi, aim to enhance cultural ties and foster mutual understanding between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Vietnam.