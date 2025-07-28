Azerbaijan to showcase tourism potential in Saudi Arabia and Jordan

28 July 2025 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is set to participate in two prestigious international tourism events this fall—the Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel (KBLT) Congress in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 15–16, and the Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress in Aqaba, Jordan, on October 7–9, Azernews reports.

Preparations for Azerbaijan’s participation are currently underway under the guidance of the State Tourism Agency.

Now in its fourth edition, the KBLT Congress serves as a premier platform linking global luxury brands and business travel providers with Saudi Arabia’s most influential clientele. Meanwhile, the DWP Congress, being held for the 11th time, brings together the world's leading destination wedding planners. The previous edition attracted participants from over 70 countries, with 98% of attendees rating the event positively.

Azerbaijan’s presence at these events aims to strengthen its position as a destination for luxury tourism and exclusive events such as weddings and high-end business travel.