Oil prices rise on trade optimism and slowing demand fears

28 July 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices rose on global markets amid mixed economic signals, including optimism over a trade deal between the United States and the European Union, as well as expectations that tariff delays with China may be extended. However, gains were tempered by lingering concerns over a potential slowdown in economic activity and weakening demand for fuel.

