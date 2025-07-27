Renown mugham singer delights audience at Gabala Int'l Music Festival [PHOTOS]

The 14th Gabala International Music Festival, held in honor of the 140th anniversary of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, features renowned performers, young talents, and musical ensembles from Azerbaijan and abroad.

Both audiences and guests of the city eagerly anticipate every concert included in the festival's program.

Within the festival, Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala has hosted a concert was held featuring the Baku State Chamber Orchestra, during which People's Artist Nezaket Teymurova gifted the audience with an unforgettable celebration of music through her magnificent performance.