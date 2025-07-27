Renown mugham singer delights audience at Gabala Int'l Music Festival [PHOTOS]
The International Music Festival, one of the grand projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is successfully continuing in the city of Gabala, Azernews reports.
The 14th Gabala International Music Festival, held in honor of the 140th anniversary of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, features renowned performers, young talents, and musical ensembles from Azerbaijan and abroad.
Both audiences and guests of the city eagerly anticipate every concert included in the festival's program.
Within the festival, Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala has hosted a concert was held featuring the Baku State Chamber Orchestra, during which People's Artist Nezaket Teymurova gifted the audience with an unforgettable celebration of music through her magnificent performance.
The artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra is Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.
The renowned singer was accompanied in the concert by Honored Artists Aliaga Sadiyev (tar), Khayyam Mammadov (kamancha), Shirzad Fataliyev (balaban), Kamran Karimov (naghara), Chinara Heydarova (qanun), Galib Hashimov (oud), Eyvaz Hashimov (double naghara), Husamaddin Azizov (bass naghara), as well as Jamil Sadizade (piano), a laureate of national and international competitions and a Presidential Scholarship holder, along with members of the orchestra.
The festival continued with an evening of chamber music and a concert by the Tbilisi Big Band ensemble from Georgia.
