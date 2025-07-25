Victims injured, dispossessed, or held captive due to attacks by Armenian armed forces testify in court [PHOTOS]

25 July 2025 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

On July 25, the open court hearing in the criminal case against Armenian citizens—including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others—accused of committing numerous crimes during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan continued. Charges include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes such as planning and carrying out an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and many others.

According to Azernews, the hearing at the Baku Military Court was held under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev on the panel (and alternate judge Gunel Samadova). Each of the accused was provided with an interpreter in their language and lawyers for their defense.

The session was attended by the accused, their defenders, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, and state prosecutors representing the prosecution.

Judge Zeynal Aghayev introduced the court panel, the state prosecutors, interpreters, and others to victims participating for the first time. He also explained their legally guaranteed rights and responsibilities.

Victim Ilgar Ahmadov stated in his testimony that in 2022, he was injured by a mine in the village of Mehdili, Jabrayil district. Three fingers on his hand were amputated.

Mursal Oruclu testified that he was wounded during the April 2016 clashes in the Harami plain.

Zahir Zeynalov stated that on April 2, 2016, while serving as a soldier in the village of Tapgaragoyunlu, Goranboy district, he was injured by the explosion of a shell fired by Armenian armed forces. He added that during the incident, Armenian forces targeted their positions with various weapons and artillery.

Yaghub Mammadov testified that on March 23, 1993, while repairing power lines in Zangilan city, he was wounded by fire from Armenian armed forces. Responding to state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, he said that due to the occupation of Zangilan, all his property remained there.

Niyazi Abbasov stated that during the April 2016 clashes, he sustained various bodily injuries from an exploding shell fired by the enemy. In response to prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he said two military comrades beside him were martyred, and when accused Levon Mnatsakanyan questioned him, he replied they were defending their post: “We were defending our position.”

Legal heir Alizaman Khalilov, on behalf of victim Aleddin Khalilov, testified his son was martyred during the October phase of the 44-day Patriotic War due to an Armenian provocation.

David Mammadov said that on July 12, 2020, in Tovuz, he sustained various injuries from fire by Armenian armed forces.

Vugar Afandiyev testified that on November 23, 1991, while on military service in Gazakh district, he was captured and taken to Armenia’s Ijevan district. He was held in the temporary detention facility of Ijevan Police Department. In response to Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, he said he was tortured during captivity: his fingers were broken, beard forcibly removed with pincers, beaten with rifle butt and baton. On December 3, he removed wall stones in the cell and escaped. He walked three days on foot to reach the village of Bərxudarlı in Gazakh, thus gaining freedom.

Shamil Abdullayev testified that he was captured in July 1992 in Agdere and released in November 1993. He said he endured torture and beatings while imprisoned.

Elvin Akbarov said that on October 6, 2020, during the 44-day Patriotic War, he suffered shrapnel wounds in Jabrayil district.

Veli­ehad Valiyev testified that on October 22, 2020, in Zangilan, he was wounded by bullets and shrapnel, captured by Armenian armed forces, and that his soldier comrades were martyred. In response to state prosecutor Təranə Məmmədova, he said that after recovery in captivity he was tortured: his right big toe crushed with pincers, his face punched and kicked, limbs beaten with baton. He was handed over to Azerbaijan on December 14.

Rovshan Huseynov said he was captured on June 21, 1998, while on military service in Gadabay district by Armenian forces. After serving 1 year 8 months in a correctional facility in Yerevan, he was returned to Azerbaijan. In response to Nasir Bayramov, head of the State Prosecution Office’s prosecution defense department, he confirmed torture, inhuman and cruel treatment, and regular beatings.

Victims Nahid Zeynalov, Rashmi Hummatov, Ariz Gahramanov, Afghan Kamilov, Yunis Abdiyev, Farhad Taghiyev, Subhan Alirzayev, Samir Aliyev, Hicran Sultanov, Hasan Gurbanov stated they were injured in September 2023 during an anti-terror operation by the Azerbaijani Army, due to fire from remnants of Armenian forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Nariman Ibrahimov (2022, Kalbajar) and Nurlan Musayev (2022, Lachin) stated they were wounded by fire from Armenian forces and illegal armed groups in those districts.

Dowran Dadashov, Tarlan Mahmudov, Anar Mahmudov testified they sustained injuries during combat in the 2020 Patriotic War.

Shirvan Mammadov said he was taken hostage on May 14, 1992, in the village of Vejnali, Zangilan. He was held in Armenia and given meager food just three times over eight days.

Rauf Gafarov testified that he was captured in April 1994 in Fuzuli district and returned to Azerbaijani authorities on May 10, 1996. He endured beatings and torture. During his captivity, along with about 25 other Azerbaijanis, he was forced to build a house for Samvel Babayan.

Ramiz Musayev stated he was taken hostage on May 18, 1992, in Lachin district, tortured, and had parts of his body burned with cigarettes.

Alakbar Alekberov said that on August 27, 1993, he was taken hostage in Gubadli and taken to Armenia. He was constantly beaten and forced into labor, and was returned to Azerbaijan in 1995.

Abuzar Manafov testified he was wounded and captured on January 9, 1994, in Kurdmahmudlu village, Fuzuli. He was released on May 10, 1996. During his captivity in Khankendi and Shusha prisons he was beaten, tortured, and his finger amputated for torture purposes.

Other detainees—Abdulazim Mammadov (65 days), Adil Demirov (9 months), Mehman Mirzayev (2 years), Arif Allazov (4 months), Afar Mustafayev (1 year 4 months)—stated they experienced torture and beatings.

Additional victims—Rovshan Salahov, Elemshah Hasanov, Zohrab Heydarov—were also held captive at different times. Heydarov said his foot suffered frostbite in captivity, and an Armenian military doctor amputated four toes on his left foot and two on his right without anesthesia. He fainted from pain.

Vaqif Zulfugarov, Nazim Seyidov, Anar Safarov from Fuzuli and Bakhshayish Agayev, Adalat Agalarov from Lachin stated they became internally displaced families, and their properties remained in territories occupied by Armenian forces. Agayev from the village of Oghuldara noted that during occupation his 80-year‑old relative Pəri Ilyasova died en route due to frostbite, and several other relatives remain missing to this day.

These victims also answered questions from the accused, their defense attorneys, and their own representatives.

The court proceedings are scheduled to resume on July 28.

It should be noted that Armenian state institutions, officials, armed forces, and illegal armed formations—through direct leadership and participation, written and oral orders, material and technical support, centralized direction, and strict supervision—organized and carried out a military aggression against Azerbaijan in violation of domestic and international law. The case accuses 15 defendants—including Robert Sedrak Kocharian, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Museqi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Qaramyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others—of numerous criminal acts committed during the conduct of the aggressive war.

The accused, specifically Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, David Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beqlaryan, Erik Roberti Gazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan are charged under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan with: