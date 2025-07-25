Icherisheher to host Vietnam Days

25 July 2025 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

From July 25 to 30, Azerbaijan will celebrate Vietnam Days, Azernews reports.

On July 27, a special cultural and entertainment program will be held at Maiden Tower Square, the iconic symbol of Icherisheher.

Organized by the Embassy of Vietnam in Azerbaijan and supported by the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration, this event will highlight the rich connections between two ancient Eastern cultures.

It will feature art exhibitions set to Vietnamese music, along with displays of the traditional female attire Ao Dai, symbolizing grace and tradition. A sale and showcase of handmade crafts will also be available for visitors.

Vietnam Days aim to promote cultural cooperation and mutual respect between the peoples, continuing the friendly exchanges previously held in Baku and Hanoi.

The Icherisheher Reserve Administration invites everyone to join the event.

Come, let's experience the unique spirit of the East together amid the ancient walls of Icherisheher.

Azerbaijan and Vietnam are proactively strengthening their cultural connections, with both nations expressing a mutual desire to expand cooperation in various cultural and educational spheres. This includes planned cultural festivals, educational partnerships, and collaborative initiatives in areas like tourism, humanitarian efforts, and healthcare.

In 2024, Baku hosted a screening of the film "Legend Makers," which highlights the heroism of the Vietnamese soldiers. That same year, Baku hosted the Vietnam Days, an event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh's visit to Azerbaijan.