China unveils giant BGSe crystal for laser arms

26 July 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese researchers have successfully grown the world’s largest BGSe (barium gallium selenide) crystal — a key material used in advanced laser technologies. The achievement could mark a major step toward the development of high-powered laser weapons capable of disabling satellites in low-Earth orbit, Azernews reports.

The breakthrough was made by scientists at the Haifei Institute of Physical Sciences, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The synthetic crystal, measuring 60 millimeters in diameter, is highly efficient at converting short-wave infrared radiation into medium- and long-wave infrared — a critical process in directed energy weapons.

The research team, led by Professor Wu Haixin, emphasized the significance of the achievement. “This crystal is the largest known sample of its kind in the world,” Wu stated.

What makes this crystal exceptional is its ability to endure laser radiation intensities up to 550 megawatts per square centimeter — roughly ten times more than the durability of current military-grade crystals. This durability opens the door not only to powerful laser weapons, but also to other advanced applications.

While the potential military use of this crystal has attracted global attention, Chinese experts also highlight its broader technological implications. BGSe crystals can be used in ultra-sensitive infrared imaging systems for medical diagnostics, missile guidance, aircraft identification, and even deep-space communication.

This development comes amid growing international focus on directed-energy weapons and space-based defense systems, further underlining China's ambitions to lead in next-generation military and scientific technologies.