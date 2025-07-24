Tourism infrastructure planned near Sarsang reservoir in Aghdara

24 July 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Tourism infrastructure is set to be developed around the Sarsang Reservoir in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara district, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency (STA).

STA has finalized the necessary preparations for the project. As part of this initiative, the agency has signed a contract with Apex Group LLC, commissioning the company to prepare the project and cost estimate documentation.

Under the agreement, Apex Group was paid ₼266,379 (approx $156,750) for its services.

Apex Group LLC was registered as a legal entity in 2021. The company has a charter capital of just ₼10 (around $5.89), and its legal representative is Elvin Eldar oglu Bagirli.

The development around Sarsang Reservoir is expected to contribute to regional tourism and support economic revival in liberated territories.