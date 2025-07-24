State Committee underscores importance of women in ICT

24 July 2025 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Women’s involvement in startup projects is crucial for achieving equality, emphasized Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Affairs, during the award ceremony for the winners of the “Digital Entrepreneurship” competition under the “Women in ICT” initiative, Azernews reports.

B.Muradova highlighted that the Azerbaijani government pursues a people-centered policy across all sectors:

"It is essential to remove obstacles so that Azerbaijani citizens can better utilize current opportunities, while ensuring equal access to new technologies. This project aligns perfectly with these goals. Every citizen plays a role in Azerbaijan’s economic, political, and social life."

She noted the country’s progress in ICT projects aimed at empowering children and youth to launch startups:

"We have achieved great results, but women’s participation remains vital for equality. Implementing such projects contributes to society and the nation as a whole. As artificial intelligence replaces human labor, we must ensure people’s access to technology. Women show strong interest in this field, and their role in small and medium entrepreneurship is growing."

She shared statistics to underline women’s growing influence in tech:

"Globally, women represent 28% in science and technology and 22% in digital technologies. In Azerbaijan, women hold 30% of positions in the ICT sector. These numbers motivate us to continue supporting such initiatives."

Regarding the recent competition, she said 44 projects were submitted within just 17 days:

"I consider all 44 participants as winners. Eleven projects reached the finals, and three were selected as the top winners. However, all finalists’ projects deserve attention. This issue remains a priority for the Azerbaijani government."

This initiative reflects Azerbaijan’s commitment to fostering gender equality and technological inclusion, empowering women to take an active role in the country’s digital future.