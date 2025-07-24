14th Gabala Int'l Music Festival set to start tonight [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

24 July 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 14th Gabala International Music Festival will solemnly kick off on July 24, Azernews reports.

The festival is initiated and organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with support from the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Baku Music Academy, and "Gilan".

The festival, which has become a beautiful tradition, will run until July 29. Held in honor of the 140th anniversary of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, the festival will feature renowned musicians, young talents, and music ensembles from Azerbaijan and abroad.

The 14th Gabala International Music Festival will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the distinguished musician Rauf Atakishiyev and the 90th anniversary of Vasif Adigozalov with special concert programs.

Preparations for the festival have been completed. The event venues and concert halls are now fully ready.

The grand opening ceremony of the 14th Gabala Music Festival will take place this evening at 19:00 at the open-air stage (Qafqaz Resort). Following the official part, the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, together with the Honored Collective of the State Song and Dance Ensemble, and renowned performers, will present an extensive concert program for the audience. The concert will be dedicated to the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Throughout the festival, music lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy performances by the "Mercadonegro" music group (Latin America), the Tbilisi Big Band ensemble (Georgia), the "Ciurlionis" Quartet (Lithuania), participants of the "Support to Youth" project, the State Chamber Orchestra, the "Detaşe-Sabah" violin ensemble, students from the Baku Music Academy, the Baku State Chamber Orchestra, and many other renowned musicians.