Azerbaijan highlights progress on social development and SDG achievements at UN session

10 October 2025 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

At the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijan presented key achievements in the socio-economic sphere and outlined its progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during the meeting of the Third Committee on “Social Development”, Azernews reports.

According to Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN, the country continues to implement consistent measures aimed at improving the well-being of citizens, enhancing social protection, and raising living standards.

He emphasized that these efforts align with the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” framework, approved by President Ilham Aliyev, which envisions a comprehensive set of reforms to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development.

By submitting its fourth Voluntary National Review (VNR) in 2024, Azerbaijan demonstrated tangible progress toward the 2030 Agenda, presenting detailed information on the implementation of national commitments from 2021 to 2024.

Hajiyev noted that as a result of the ongoing socio-economic policy, the monthly minimum wage in Azerbaijan has increased 3.3 times, and the minimum pension has grown 2.4 times over the past decade — reflecting the government’s long-term focus on strengthening social welfare and human capital development.