Master class series kick off with prominent tar player Vamig Mammadaliyev [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

A master class in the tar specialty has taken placeat the Kevkab Safaraliyeva Children's Music School No. 16, Azernews reports.

The session was led by the eminent tar player, teacher, People's Artist, and Professor Vamig Mammadaliyev, and attended by both teachers and students.

People's Artist Vamig Mammadaliyev spoke about the tar and the unique features of playing the instrument. After listening to the students' performances, he offered his recommendations and answered questions from both teachers and students.

On the initiative of the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological, and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM), with the organizational support of the Azerbaijan Cultural Workers' Trade Union, and assistance from the Baku City Main Department of Culture and the Absheron-Khizi Regional Department of Culture, a series of master classes are being held from October 8 to 18. These sessions are intended for teachers and students of music and art schools under the aforementioned institutions.

In their remarks, MEMİM Acting Director, PhD in Art Studies, Associate Professor Vugar Humbatov; Head of the Main Department of Culture of Baku City Ibrahim Aliyev; and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Cultural Workers' Trade Union Elkiyar Ziyadov, stressed the importance of the project, which aims to align the educational process in music and art schools with specialized program requirements, enhance the professionalism of teachers, and enrich students' knowledge and skills.

The speakers pointed out that this year, by the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the country is solemnly celebrating the 140th anniversary of the birth of Uzeyir Hajibayli. His unique contributions to the development of Azerbaijani culture are gratefully remembered. The enlightening traditions established by the great composer, who gifted the nation with masterpieces of musical culture, are successfully continued and developed today.

Masterclasses are being held in 12 specialties: tar, kamancha, saz, balaban, qanun, khanende vocal art, piano, violin, clarinet, cello, academic vocal, and choreography.

On the same day, a masterclass on playing the qanun was organized at Baku's 11-Year Music School No. 20 named after Shovkat Alakbarova.

Head of the MEMİM Strategic Analysis and Training Organization Department, Honored Cultural Worker Lala Karimova, delivered a speech about the project and spoke of Uzeyir Hajibayli's exceptional contribution to the country's culture.

During the lesson led by Honored Artist, PhD in Art Studies, and Professor Tarana Aliyeva, student performances were heard. Tarana Aliyeva discussed the characteristics of the qanun and gave her recommendations on performance techniques.

The master classes held in music and art schools across Baku, Khirdalan, and Sumgayit are being conducted by prominent musicians, professors, and teachers of the republic.

