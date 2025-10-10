Int'l Mugham Center holds evening of mugham in honor of prominent composer [PHOTOS]

10 October 2025 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

The International Mugham Center has presented a special concert titled "Evening of Mugham", marking the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli, an outstanding Azerbaijani composer and founder of the country's professional music tradition, Azernews reports.

The event served as a vibrant celebration of mugham, a distinctive musical form deeply rooted in Azerbaijan’s cultural identity, where poetry, philosophy, and emotion come together in harmony. More than a tribute, the concert honored Hajibayli's enduring influence on national music.

The performance featured a mix of celebrated artists and rising stars from the mugham scene. Esteemed performers Arzu Aliyeva, Sabuhi Ibayev, Elnur Zeynalov, and Beyimkhanum Valiyeva were joined by talented khanandas Gunay Imamverdiyeva, Elgiz Aliyev, and Elshad Aydinoglu. Their passionate and expressive performances captivated the audience, leaving a strong emotional impact.

The repertoire included some of Hajibayli's iconic compositions, along with traditional tesnifs and folk songs that had been thoughtfully preserved and reimagined for today's audiences. Each piece served as a link between past and present, reinforcing the timeless relevance of Azerbaijani musical heritage.

A skilled ensemble of instrumentalists from the International Mugham Center accompanied the vocalists, enriching the concert with the dynamic sounds of traditional instruments like the tar and qanun. Their performance helped recreate the musical atmosphere of Hajibayli's era, adding depth and authenticity to the evening.

As part of a larger series of cultural events commemorating the composer's 140th anniversary, the "Evening of Mugham" highlighted mugham's role not just as a musical style but as a living tradition, one that continues to preserve and reflect the wisdom of Azerbaijani culture through generations.

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, under the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organizes large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.