Thursday October 9 2025

Non-oil sector drives majority of Azerbaijan’s tax revenues in 2025

9 October 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector has continued to strengthen its contribution to the national economy, accounting for the majority of tax revenues in the first nine months of this year, Azernews reports.

