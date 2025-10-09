Swedish Film Days kick off in Baku [PHOTOS]

9 October 2025 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Swedish Film Days have been launched at CineMastercard cinema, organized in partnership with the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union and the Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Swedish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Tobias Lorentzon participated in the event.

In his speech, the Ambassador stressed the significance of the project in strengthening cultural ties between the two nations and raising awareness of Swedish cinema in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani director Oleg Safaraliyev emphasized that such initiatives not only introduce us to global cinematic works but also enrich our own creative processes. The Swedish Film Days provide an excellent opportunity for the exchange of ideas and the deepening of connections between people.

The feature film "Swedish Torpedo" (2024), directed by Frida Kempff, was screened as part of the event.

The film follows the journey of a remarkable Swedish athlete as she struggles for recognition in the male-dominated world of professional sports, exploring themes of strength, perseverance, and self-identity.

On October 14 at 19:10, the film "Hammarshjöld" (2023), directed by Per Fly, will be shown at the same cinema.

The film chronicles the life of Swedish diplomat and economist Dag Hammarskjöld, who, during the Cold War in 1961, devoted himself to the ideals of freedom and humanism, ultimately sacrificing his life for these values.

The film will be screened in Swedish with Azerbaijani subtitles. Admission to the screenings is free.