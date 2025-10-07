Spotify teams up with ChatGPT for personalized recommendations

7 October 2025 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

OpenAI has launched an exciting new integration that lets users connect external app controls directly within ChatGPT. This means you can now create a Spotify playlist or browse local real estate listings on Zillow — all without leaving the chatbot interface, Azernews reports.

This innovation is reminiscent of the “mini-apps” seen on messaging platforms like Telegram and Discord, allowing users to interact with various services seamlessly. Thanks to this integration, you can continue chatting with ChatGPT while giving it instructions on how to operate connected apps.

Leading services such as Spotify, Canva, and Zillow have already begun piloting these built-in application interfaces within ChatGPT.

Looking ahead, OpenAI plans to open the door wider later this year, inviting a broader community of developers to submit their own applications. These will be showcased in a user-accessible app catalog. According to OpenAI’s app development guidelines, submitted apps should be “consistent, useful, and trustworthy,” enhancing ChatGPT’s capabilities by offering genuine value to users. Examples include apps for booking trips, ordering food, checking availability, or tracking deliveries.

Importantly, the guidelines caution developers against using apps to generate lengthy content, build complex workflows, serve ads, or send irrelevant messages—ensuring the chatbot experience remains smooth and focused.

This integration marks a significant step forward in making ChatGPT a versatile hub for managing everyday digital tasks, potentially transforming how we interact with apps through conversational AI.