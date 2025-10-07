National Art Museum presents new permanent exhibition [PHOTOS]

7 October 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A new permanent exhibition titled "Azerbaijani Fine Arts: From Classicism to Postmodernism" has opened at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Azernews reports.

Director of the National Museum of Fine Arts, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, People's Artist and Academician Omar Eldarov, and the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Architects' Union, Honored Architect Elbay Gasimzade participated in the event.

In their remarks, they emphasized the significance of the exhibition, which brings together various periods of our national art from the 1950s to the 2000s, and presents the creative journeys of painters and sculptors through their outstanding works of art.

Following the speeches, the participants familiarized themselves with the exhibition. The display features nearly 80 works, including paintings, sculptures, and graphic art.

The exhibition, showcasing the works of artists from different generations, creates a comprehensive panorama of Azerbaijani fine arts. It presents both the artistic world of painters working in the realism style in the early 20th century and the modernists who introduced new approaches in form and expression in the subsequent periods, as well as works by contemporary artists addressing global themes. This allows viewers to explore the wide horizons of Azerbaijani painting.

In themed sections, visitors can find paintings depicting the stunning landscapes of Baku, the psychologically deep portraits of prominent figures, genre paintings reflecting everyday life, and abstract works expressing the philosophical harmony of color and form. These diverse pieces organically combine the classical roots and contemporary explorations of the Azerbaijani painting school, demonstrating the richness and dynamic development of national art.

Works by renowned and emerging artists, such as Taghi Taghiyev, Gafar Seyfullayev, Vajiha Samadova, Badura Afganli, Asaf Jafarov, Bayim Hajiyeva, Nadir Gasimov, Mirnadir Zeynalov, Farhad Khalilov, Chingiz Farzaliyev, Salhab Mammadov, Sirus Mirzazade, Aydan Salahova, and others, from different periods and styles, are presented in a unified space, creating a complete picture of 20th-century visual arts.

The painting section of the exhibition is enriched by the works of Azerbaijani sculptors such as Jalal Garyagdi, Elmira Huseynova, Natig Aliyev, Sahib Guliyev, and Teymur Rustamov, who represent various generations and excel in classical and abstract styles.

These contributions add significant depth to the exhibition. Here, traditional realism and contemporary plastic languages are presented side by side, allowing viewers to trace the development of the national sculptural school.

The sculptures on display capture both the psychological richness of human figures and the new interpretations of form and space, drawing the audience's attention.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.