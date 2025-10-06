Azerbaijani culture demonstrated within 'Long Night of Museums' project [PHOTOS]

6 October 2025 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Vienna has once again participated in the "Long Night of Museums" project, organized by the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF), Azernews reports.

More than 700 museums, galleries, and cultural institutions across Austria, with nearly 200 from the capital Vienna, took part in the event.

The Azerbaijani Cultural Center presented the exhibition titled "In the Beginning Was the Word... and Music, Colors, and Thoughts".

This exhibition, held in collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, the Azerbaijan State Theater Museum, Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and ADA University, showcased the development of the national cultural identity formed in Azerbaijan through literature, music, theater, and fine arts.

At the heart of the exhibition were the life and work of Mirza Gadim Iravani, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Hasan bay Zardabi, and Mirza Fatali Akhundov, focusing on their contributions to Azerbaijani culture, modern perspectives, and ideas of enlightenment.

The exhibition, which attracted hundreds of visitors, also featured the European debut of the works of Mirza Gadim Iravani, whose 200th anniversary is being celebrated this year. Iravani played a crucial role in the development of 19th-century national visual arts in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, to promote the upcoming new production of Uzeyir Hajibayli's "The Cloth Peddler" operetta in Vienna, arias and duets from the work were performed. The performances by Gunel Shirinova (soprano), Lukas Kartzel (tenor), and Tamilla Sadigbayli (piano) were met with great interest and applause.

A special program was also prepared for young visitors. Azerbaijani Cultural Center staff Rashida Asgarli and Guler Azizova presented a puppet show in German, based on the motifs of the fairy tale "Cırtdan".

For the 25th time, the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation organized the "Long Night of Museums," where a ticket purchased for one museum grants access to other participating museums for the evening.

Last year, over 300,000 visitors attended the museums during the event, with half of them visiting locations in the capital, Vienna.