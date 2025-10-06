Iran to launch upgraded “Do-Namay 1” communications satellite by year-end

6 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Iran is preparing to launch its latest upgraded communications satellite, “Do-Namay 1,” by the end of 2025, a senior Iranian aerospace official revealed on Sunday, Azernews reports.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, Hossein Shahrabi, head of Tehran-based aerospace firm Omid Faza, confirmed that the satellite is scheduled to launch in December, using the same launch vehicle that successfully deployed the Kosar and Hodhod satellites in 2024.

Shahrabi highlighted technical upgrades in the new satellite, including enhanced imaging capabilities and an S-band communication link for more robust data transmission.

“The issue linking attitude control to solar energy absorption has been resolved,” Shahrabi stated, referring to a key technical challenge affecting previous missions.

The launch is part of Iran’s broader push to expand its indigenous space and satellite technology, amid growing interest in satellite-based communications across the region.