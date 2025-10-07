Azerbaijan shapes future of Turkic cooperation at Gabala Summit [OPINION]

7 October 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in GabalaThe meeting underscored the evolution of the OTS from a platform for cultural collaboration into a significant geopolitical and economic actor. Leaders emphasized that shared historical roots, languages, and cultural values provide a strong foundation for coordinated action, fostering stability and growth across member states.

During his opening remarks, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Gabala’s historical significance, noting that it served as the capital of Caucasian Albania from the 4th century BC to the 8th century AD. Aliyev also expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz Republic for its leadership in presiding over the OTS and acknowledged Azerbaijan’s contribution of 2 million U.S. dollars to the OTS Secretariat to support its initiatives.

The President underscored the Organization’s transformation from a cultural platform into a geopolitical center of influence, emphasizing that shared history, language, and values unite the member states as a regional family. He stressed that peace and security are the foundations of development, recalling the Nakhchivan Agreement and the recent Garabagh Declaration as key instruments guiding the Organization’s mission.

Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s military and defense cooperation within the OTS, including over 25 bilateral and multinational exercises with Türkiye in the past year. He proposed hosting joint military exercises in Azerbaijan in 2026 for member states, emphasizing that military strength safeguards independence and territorial integrity.

Reflecting on Azerbaijan’s recent historical achievements, Aliyev reiterated the significance of the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 and the 2023 counter-terrorism operations that ended decades of occupation, restoring the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also highlighted the peace agreement with Armenia, initialed in Washington, framing it as a turning point for the South Caucasus toward lasting stability.

Discussions at the summit highlighted regional connectivity and transport projects as central to the OTS’s agenda. Azerbaijan’s strategic location, along with infrastructure such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the International Trade Port of Alat, and the Middle Corridor, positions the Turkic states to strengthen trade links between Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe. The opening of the Zangazur Corridor further enhances this regional connectivity, serving as a second artery within both the North-South and East-West transport corridors. Since 2022, cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor has risen significantly, and the recent opening of the Zangazur Corridor adds a new artery for regional trade.

In addition to logistics, energy security remains a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s regional strategy. The President outlined the country’s role in supplying natural gas to 14 countries, its position as a strategic link between the Caspian region and international markets, and ongoing investments in renewable energy, aiming for around 40% of energy production from renewables by 2030. Azerbaijan has also established joint investment funds with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, collectively facilitating projects across the Turkic world totaling over 20 billion U.S. dollars.

Beyond politics and economics, the summit emphasized cultural and educational cooperation. Aliyev proposed marking the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress in 1926, highlighting the historical continuity and identity shared across Turkic nations. He also acknowledged the contributions of member states to the reconstruction of liberated territories in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, citing schools, mosques, and infrastructure projects built with the support of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Turkmenistan, and Türkiye.

In a broader perspective, the OTS is evolving as a model of regional integration. From coordinated infrastructure projects to joint diplomatic initiatives, the Organization is steadily asserting its presence on the global stage, leveraging the diverse strengths of its member states: Kazakhstan’s energy resources, Uzbekistan’s industrial potential, Türkiye’s geopolitical influence, and Azerbaijan’s strategic location and economic dynamism. The Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor, in particular, exemplifies the OTS’s commitment to economic sovereignty and logistical independence, reducing reliance on external powers.

The summit reaffirmed that the strength of the Turkic States Organization lies in unity, shared identity, and actionable cooperation. Under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, the focus has been on economic integration, security collaboration, cultural exchange, and sustainable development, highlighting the country’s leadership role in shaping the organization’s trajectory.

In conclusion, the 12th OTS Summit showcased the Organization as a dynamic regional force, strengthening bonds among Turkic nations, promoting peace and security, and advancing initiatives that have both local and global impact. United, the Turkic world rises!