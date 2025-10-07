Traffic restrictions to be imposed in Ganja on CIS Games closing day

7 October 2025 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Traffic restrictions will be applied on certain roads in the city of Ganja on the official closing day of the third CIS Games, Azernews reports.

On October 8, the date of the closing ceremony, traffic will be fully restricted at the intersections of Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Muhammad Fuzuli Street, Ataturk Avenue, Turgut Ozal Street, Behram bay Akhundov, Faiq Nemanzade, Ilham Müzəffəroğlu, and Chingiz Mustafayev streets.

Due to the traffic restrictions on Ataturk Avenue, routes 6 and 7 will be rerouted through Heydar Aliyev Avenue during the event.

Route 12 will have a change in its final stop, which will be Bilal Qahramanov Street instead of the Ganja Railway Station due to the restrictions on Ataturk Avenue.

Routes 1, 4, 6, 7, and 8 will continue to operate along Heydar Aliyev Avenue.

Spectators attending the closing ceremony will be able to use public transportation passing near the Ganja City Stadium area.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

Around 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries are participating in the third CIS Games.

Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.